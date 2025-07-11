BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 10 July 2025 were:

650.94p Capital only

662.50p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 21,000 Ordinary shares on 10th July 2025, the Company has 76,746,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,463,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.