Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Enters Into A Definitive Agreement For The Acquisition Of Strategic Properties In The Chibougamau Gold Camp

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) is pleased to announce that, in furtherance to a binding term sheet that was announced on June 16, 2025, it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with TomaGold Corporation for the acquisition of the Hazeur, Monster Lake East, and Monster Lake West Properties (the "Transaction"). Additional information regarding the Transaction and the properties is available in the initial announcement.

The Company anticipates the Transaction to close as early as next week.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier, and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns 56% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ONAU) (OTCQX:ONGRF) which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Manitoba, including the district-scale TPK Project and Monument Bay. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited owns 15% of ONGold Resources Ltd.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan1 Gold project. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 48.5 M tonnes at 1.10 g/t Au for 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 7.9 M tonnes at 1.10 g/t Au for 278,900 ounces Au.2 Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 15.7 M tonnes at 1.29 g/t Au for 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 6.4 M tonnes at 1.26 g/t Au for 260,000 ounces Au.3 Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 11.6 M tonnes at 1.7 g/t Au for 640,000 ounces Au.4 Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX-V under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical content and drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have been reviewed and approved by Ms. Melanie Pichon, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Northern Superior. Ms. Pichon is a QP under the NI 43-101 and is not considered independent.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Katrina Damouni

Director - Corporate Development

Tel: +44 7795 128583 (Mobile/WhatsApp)

info@nsuperior.com

1 "lAMGOLD Announces Significant Increase in Nelligan Ounces & Update of Global Mineral Reserves and Resources"

IAMGOLD reports increase in mineral reserves and resources at existing assets, with increase in resources at Gosselin; IAMGOLD Corporation News Release dated February 15, 2024, October 23, 2024, and February 20, 2025. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

2 Independent Technical Report MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATION OF THE PHILIBERT PROJECT Québec, Canada. September 22, 2023. Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Goldminds Geoservice Inc. to Northern Superior Resources. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 48.5 Mt at 1.10 g/t Au for 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 7.9 Mt tonnes at 1.10 g/t Au for 278,900 ounces Au Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

3 NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 15.7 Mt at 1.29 g/t Au for 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.26 g/t Au for 260,000 ounces Au Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

4 Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior.Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 11.6 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 640,000 ounces Au. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

