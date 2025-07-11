Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2025 second-quarter financial results on Thursday, July 24, before the market opens.

Later that morning, John H. Stone, president and CEO, and Mike Wagnes, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company's website at https://investor.allegion.com/. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the United States or 1-412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 7595276. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website later that day.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

