Freitag, 11.07.2025
WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
11.07.25 | 08:09
0,562 Euro
+2,18 % +0,012
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 11:15 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge Receives Investment Capital From Yangtian Bio-Pharmaceutical

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company") today announces receipt of the initial investment capital from Sichuan Yangtian Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Investor").

On January 27, 2025, OncoZenge announced that the Company had entered into an investment agreement which provides the Investor with a maximum of 4 669 647 shares in the Company subject to an investment amounting to approximately SEK 30.2m. The purpose of the investment is to finance the Company's phase 3 project for BupiZenge, targeting a European market approval.

The investment is to be executed by way of four directed new share issues equivalent to 10, 10, 30 and 50 percent of the total investment.

The two first investment tranches amounting to approximately SEK 6 million has been received on July 11, 2025.

Of note, the regulatory Outbound Direct Investment ("ODI") process and approvals has been completed for the entirety of the investment agreement and will not need to be performed to release Tranches 3 and 4, expected between third quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, depending on regulatory leadtimes.


BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.


For additional information, please contact:
Michael Owens, CFO, mobile: +46 73 324 4988, e-mail: michael.owens@oncozenge.se

Certified Adviser
OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

OncoZenge AB
Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

About this release
The information in this release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:15 CEST on July 11, 2025.

About OncoZenge
OncoZenge is dedicated to developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options fall short, often due to insufficient pain relief or significant side effects. BupiZenge is a novel oral lozenge formulation of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic with decades of clinical experience. The lead indication for BupiZenge is oral pain caused by oral mucositis, an inflammatory condition affecting millions of cancer patients. Oral mucositis leads to severe physical and psychological distress, representing a significant unmet medical need for an effective, opioid-sparing treatment. In Phase 2 trials, BupiZenge demonstrated substantially better pain relief compared to the standard of care.

OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
