

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The highest monthly civilian casualty count in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022 was recorded in June, according to the UN.



UN agencies have warned of the escalation of recent devastating Russian attacks across Ukraine and growing deprivation facing children under fire across the country.



In The latest incident, Russian forces launched an attack overnight focused on Kyiv, deploying 397 Shahed unmanned attack and decoy drones, along with 18 high-powered missiles, killing two and injuring at least 16, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.



UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric noted during his daily briefing in New York that four Kyiv districts were hit, damaging residential buildings, a clinic and a TV station, while an outpatient clinic was destroyed during the bombardment.



Dujarric also relayed reports from local authorities of recent attacks in other regions which left more than nine dead and at least ten civilians injured.



In all, 232 people were killed and 1,343 others injured in June, according to the UN agency data.



6,754 civilians were killed or injured in the first half of 2025 - a sharp 54 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2024 when 4,381 civilian casualties were documented.



Russia's increased use of long-range missiles and drones in urban areas - and their enhanced destructive power - were key drivers behind the spike in casualties.



The growing number of attacks also played a crucial role, as Russia launched ten times more missile and unmanned drone strikes in June 2025 than in June 2024.



'Civilians across Ukraine are facing levels of suffering we have not seen in over three years,' said Danielle Bell, Head of HRMMU. 'The surge in long-range missile and drone strikes across the country has brought even more death and destruction to civilians far from the frontline.'



