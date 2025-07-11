

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to an 8-day low of 0.8653 against the euro, nearly a 3-week low of 1.3510 against the U.S. dollar and a 9-day low of 1.0760 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8609, 1.3582 and 1.0823, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound slipped to a 4-day low of 198.24 from an early 2-day high of 199.45.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.33 against the greenback, 1.06 against the franc and against the yen.



