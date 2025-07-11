

KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation with the aim of advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation between the United States and Malaysia.



In addition, the two countries have launched negotiations on a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, also known as 123 Agreement. It advances the Trump Administration's Executive Order 14299, 'Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies for National Security' and will promote international civil nuclear cooperation; advance American energy dominance, establish multidecade strategic energy partnerships with U.S. allies and partners; and promote the highest international standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation, the State Department said in a statement.



123 Agreements establish a legally binding framework for significant peaceful nuclear cooperation between the United States and its partners, providing a foundation for long-term, strategic civil nuclear partnerships globally. 123 Agreements also aid the United States economy by promoting U.S. commercial competitiveness in the global civil nuclear market and providing greater opportunities for increased civil nuclear sales globally



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News