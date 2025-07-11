Cummins Inc: Power Onward: S1E12 - Worker Bees & Engines

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Cummins

Engines and bees may not seem alike at first, but for Matt, they both represent systems built on precision, purpose, and connection.

We often overlook what powers our everyday lives, but behind the scenes are people like Matt who troubleshoot, innovate, and uphold the reliability that keeps industries running. At Cummins, that sense of purpose is passed down through generations, shaping not just careers but the way communities grow and thrive.

From early memories of punch cards to supporting fleets across the globe, Kim and Matt explore how legacy, curiosity, and technical expertise come together to create meaningful impact.

In this episode, you'll learn:

Why Cummins engines are trusted across critical industries

How problem-solving and personal relationships go hand in hand

What beekeeping reveals about the power behind progress

See here for the full podcast transcript.

