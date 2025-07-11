Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853121 | ISIN: US2310211063 | Ticker-Symbol: CUM
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 13:46
291,30 Euro
+0,17 % +0,50
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CUMMINS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUMMINS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
287,00291,3015:14
287,00291,3015:14
ACCESS Newswire
11.07.2025 14:38 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cummins Inc: Power Onward: S1E12 - Worker Bees & Engines

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Cummins

Engines and bees may not seem alike at first, but for Matt, they both represent systems built on precision, purpose, and connection.

We often overlook what powers our everyday lives, but behind the scenes are people like Matt who troubleshoot, innovate, and uphold the reliability that keeps industries running. At Cummins, that sense of purpose is passed down through generations, shaping not just careers but the way communities grow and thrive.

From early memories of punch cards to supporting fleets across the globe, Kim and Matt explore how legacy, curiosity, and technical expertise come together to create meaningful impact.

In this episode, you'll learn:

  • Why Cummins engines are trusted across critical industries

  • How problem-solving and personal relationships go hand in hand

  • What beekeeping reveals about the power behind progress

See here for the full podcast transcript.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/power-onward-s1e12-worker-bees-and-engines-1047903

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.