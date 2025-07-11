

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Homeland Security has announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations in Omaha arrested two senior MS-13 gang leaders this week who are wanted in El Salvador for violent crimes including murder, drug trafficking, and gang conspiracy.



MS-13 is one of the world's most violent foreign terrorist organizations, the members of which rapes, maims, and tortures Americans and victims for sport.



HSI special agents arrested Rene Escobar-Ochoa, 30, during an operation in Omaha, Nebraska, Wednesday. U.S. Border Patrol first encountered him in 2023, and he was allowed to remain in the country. He faces an INTERPOL Red Notice from El Salvador for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit murder.



Agents also tracked down another individual - a Salvadoran national - in Council Bluffs, Iowa. DHS did not disclose his name, but said he appears on El Salvador's 100 Most Wanted Fugitives list and is wanted for five counts of murder. U.S. authorities previously convicted him for illegally crossing the border.



ICE currently holds both individuals in custody. The agency has initiated removal proceedings and will continue coordinating with El Salvadoran authorities to send them back to face justice.



