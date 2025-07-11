Anzeige
WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 15:44
86,49 Euro
-1,77 % -1,56
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
11.07.2025 14:30 Uhr
22 Leser
T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For June 2025

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.68 trillion as of June 30, 2025. Preliminary net outflows in June 2025 were $7.0 billion, primarily driven by the timing of a few redemptions and client rebalancing. For the quarter-ended June 2025, net outflows were $14.9 billion, including $0.7 billion of manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2025, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


6/30/2025


5/31/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024










Equity


$ 839


$ 806


$ 773


$ 830

Fixed income, including money market


200


199


196


188

Multi-asset


583


566


544


536

Alternatives


55


53


53


53

Total assets under management


$ 1,677


$ 1,624


$ 1,566


$ 1,607










Target date retirement portfolios


$ 520


$ 504


$ 484


$ 476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2025 earnings on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.68 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
