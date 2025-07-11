

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Jeep (STLA) has unveiled two new limited-run additions to its Wagoneer SUV lineup, the Wagoneer Limited and Wagoneer Super, targeted at specific customer segments.



These models join the previously announced Overland Special Edition, touted as the most capable Wagoneer to date.



Wagoneer Limited: Designed for value-conscious buyers seeking a full-size SUV with upscale appeal, the Wagoneer Limited is built on the Series II trim. It introduces refined exterior styling elements like body-color fender flares, chrome badging, black front and rear fascias, and unique 22-inch wheels. The model also comes equipped with a range of high-end features, including power side steps, power-folding second and third rows, a tri-pane sunroof, and a Surround View Camera system.



Wagoneer Super: Aimed at buyers who want luxury features without the luxury price, the Wagoneer Super incorporates several upgrades previously exclusive to the Grand Wagoneer. These include 22-inch machined black aluminum wheels, a two-tone black roof, body-color fender flares, black power side steps, carbide headlights, and a full blackout exterior trim package. Inside, it features a McIntosh 19-speaker premium audio system, tri-pane panoramic sunroof, and a premium soft-touch interior finish. These enhancements are bundled into a $3,000 value package.



Both models are available in short- or long-wheelbase formats and come standard with Jeep's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane I6 engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. With a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds, the Wagoneer lineup ensures capability for any adventure.



Pre-orders for the Wagoneer Limited and Super editions are now open.



