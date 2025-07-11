

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health (CAH) has introduced the Cardinal Health One Voice Initiative, a new program designed to financially support state pharmacy associations in bolstering independent pharmacists' advocacy efforts.



This move strengthens the company's ongoing commitment to advancing the role of independent pharmacies and fostering legislative engagement through industry partnerships.



Brad Cochran, EVP of Pharmaceutical and Specialty Distribution, emphasized the influential role independent pharmacies play as community healthcare providers. He noted that the initiative amplifies their voice in policy-making by backing their advocacy infrastructure.



The initiative involves direct financial contributions to state-level associations, with further support determined by advocacy opportunities within those states.



Michelle Britt, SVP of Retail Independent Sales, added that lawmakers are most influenced when pharmacists share real patient impacts of healthcare policies. She highlighted the initiative's aim to expand grassroots participation and drive stronger connections between pharmacists and policymakers across Cardinal Health's national network.



