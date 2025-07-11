

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar retreated against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie retreated to 1.3712 against the greenback, from an early 3-day high of 1.3652. This may be compared to an early 2-week low of 1.3731.



The loonie pulled back against the aussie and was trading at 0.8998. This may be compared to an early nearly 2-month low of 0.9022.



The loonie eased to 1.6025 against the euro, from an early 1-week high of 1.5965.



The currency is poised to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 0.92 against the aussie and 1.61 against the euro.



