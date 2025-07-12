

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indeed, and Glassdoor are cutting approximately 1,300 jobs as part of a strategic shift by parent company Recruit Holdings to prioritize artificial intelligence in its hiring platforms.



The layoffs, which impact about 6% of Recruit's global workforce, were announced Thursday and primarily affect U.S.-based teams in research, development, and sustainability, though global operations will also see reductions.



In an internal memo, CEO Hisayuki 'Deko' Idekoba said, 'AI is changing the world, and we must adapt by ensuring our product delivers exceptional experiences for job seekers and employers.' He added that nearly one-third of the company's programming code is now AI-generated a figure he expects will soon reach 50%.



As part of the reorganization, Recruit will merge Glassdoor into Indeed to streamline operations. Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will step down on October 1, and LaFawn Davis, Indeed's Chief People and Sustainability Officer, will also exit the company.



The move reflects Recruit's broader vision to simplify the recruitment process by leveraging data, automation, and AI targeting an HR industry where manual labor accounts for over 60% of operational costs.



The restructuring comes amid a wave of AI-driven transformations across the tech sector. Companies including Meta, Microsoft, and Intel have also announced widespread layoffs in recent months, underscoring the disruptive impact of AI on traditional workflows.



Despite concerns about AI-related job losses, Recruit claims its technology now helps someone find employment every 2.2 seconds, reinforcing its focus on automation to drive future growth.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News