Samstag, 12.07.2025

WKN: 850605 | ISIN: IT0000072618
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 20:37
4,924 Euro
+0,12 % +0,006
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2025 10:22 Uhr
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Papanicolaou outlines Intesa Sanpaolo's commitment to rebuilding Ukraine

Intesa Sanpaolo

Paola Papanicolaou, Head of Intesa Sanpaolo's International Banks Division

ROME, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Paola Papanicolaou, Head of Intesa Sanpaolo's International Banks Division, explained the Group's concrete commitment to Ukraine's reconstruction, highlighting the role of Italy's only banking group operating in the country in supporting recovery efforts through blended finance, ESG principles, and long-term investment.

Key takeaways:

  • Intesa Sanpaolo, through its subsidiary Pravex Bank - part of the International Banks Division - is the only Italian banking group with an operational presence in Ukraine.
  • In today's complex geopolitical landscape, prudence is a strategic choice. Intesa Sanpaolo acts responsibly, avoiding excessive risk exposure while remaining ready to support reconstruction with concrete projects as soon as conditions allow.
  • The Group actively collaborates with supranational institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), contributing to development projects aimed at rebuilding Ukraine.
  • Rebuilding and revitalizing Ukraine's economy requires both private capital and support from supranational financial institutions, through blended finance mechanisms. In both areas, strong international groups like Intesa Sanpaolo play a key role.
  • Stability and local development are essential. Long-term investors-like Intesa Sanpaolo-invest where conditions allow for sustained presence and growth.
  • Across the nearly 40 countries where Intesa Sanpaolo operates-including 12 countries with commercial banking branch networks-the Group works to create conditions that attract investment and foster economic resilience.
  • Wherever present, the Group promotes inclusive growth, financial education, and ESG-aligned financing. In Ukraine too, the goal is to support not only economic reconstruction but also the long-term sustainable development of local communities.
  • As one of Europe's leading players in the transition to a low-carbon economy, Intesa Sanpaolo offers dedicated green credit lines for households and businesses, along with a growing portfolio of sustainable products-a model that can also support Ukraine's future rebuilding efforts.

Contact: international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14e96349-0102-4b8f-bf93-5ef05e72a6ce


