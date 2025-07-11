Anzeige
WKN: A2PS5P | ISIN: US35104E1001
NASDAQ
11.07.25
4,290 US-Dollar
-1,38 % -0,060
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.: 4DMT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that on July 8, 2025, the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors granted one new non-executive employee 4,600 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's 2025 Employment Inducement Award Plan, which was approved by the Company's board of directors in February 2025 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company's lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company's lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. The Company's second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, 4DMT, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of the Company's product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company's product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


