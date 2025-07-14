Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") is pleased to report further on its recently announced lease agreement covering six mineral claims and two properties comprising what is commonly known as the San Juan Nepomuceno Project (the "TORTILLA Project") located in Queretaro, Mexico. (See news release of July 10, 2025.)

The Tortilla Project includes a historical mine situated 150 km from the capital, Santiago de Queretaro, 40 km northeast of the San Martin Mining Unit and 5 km west of the La Negra Mine. Mining activity in the area dates back to 1557 with records of continuous operation until 1870 under Spanish control. During this period, the deposit was known as El Doctor Mine. Towards the end of the 19th century, a British company, O. J. Braniff, resumed exploration activities and installed a processing plant to process minerals from the San Juan Nepomuceno and Santo Entierro mines. However, operations only lasted two years. There are no historical production records.

During the due diligence process, the Company conducted metallurgical testing at its plant using cyanidation as the testing process. After a 72-hour testing period, the results, shown in the table below, indicated a recovery of 56.25% for gold and 78.23% for silver. Leaching with granular activated carbon significantly enhanced gold recoveries, increasing to 79.85%, while silver recoveries rose to 84.75%. This demonstrates that the mineral can be effectively processed using the CIL (carbon-in-leach) process.

Grade of the samples taken for the metallurgical test

HEAD GRADE Au

(gr/ton) Ag

(gr/ton) Cu (5) Pb (%) Zn (%) Se(%) Fe(%) 2.15 968.33 0.01 0.41 0.13 0.48 5.59

Metallurgical Test

Time Standard Leaching +

granular activated carbon

Ore Extraction (%) Standard Leaching

Ore Extraction (%)

Au Ag Au Ag 24 hours 74.29 78.83 52.42 72.76 48 hours 77.80 82.57 54.84 76.21 72 hours 79.85 84.75 56.25 78.23

The average grades associated with the San Juan Nepomuceno structure are as follows: Au: 0.54-0.95 g/t, Ag: 590-1,200 g/t. The reported average widths range around 1.20 meters; however, there is physical evidence that the thickness may reach 5.0 or even more meters.

The San Juan Nepomuceno structure has a N290° orientation and a dip that varies between 15° and 30°, dipping southwest. The main structure was developed within the old mine, which shows an average geological thickness of 5 meters. The recorded longitudinal extension is 80 to 120 meters, while vertically it has been recognized to a depth of 700 meters, following the dip of the structure Historical exploitation works were carried out partially and artisanal, leaving the potential and economic values at the extreme and basal part open as exploration targets.

The mineralized zone is hosted by the Soyatal Formation. The main potential of the San Juan Nepomuceno structure lies in the lateral extensions, which could reach up to 3 kilometers in length. In the deepest part of the workings, the structure continues to show high economic values, indicating a mineralizing system still open at depth. During the development of the main tunnel, a secondary structure parallel to the main vein was identified. This structure presents grades of up to 700 g/t silver (Ag) and an average thickness of 0.70 meters, reinforcing the interest in the deposit's multiple structural system.

Another area with significant potential is the El Doctor thrust, located 500 m to the west and a geological, lithological, and structurally primed target for mineralization development. A second priority exploration target is also identified in the area known as La Cabalgadura hanging wall, corresponding to El Doctor Formation. This geological unit is considered more favorable for hosting larger ore bodies with economic potential, compared to the Soyatal Formation.

The Company has a 10-year lease covering the claims and the historical mine comprising the Tortilla Project. The lessor will be entitled to a 2% NSR, after all lease payments have been made. During the term of the 10-year lease, the lessor has the option to sell all of the claims and concessions to Starcore at a purchase price of US$7,000.000.

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

