

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports growth exceeded expectations and imports rebounded in June, official data revealed on Monday.



Exports increased 5.8 percent year-on-year in June, customs data showed Monday. This was stronger than the 4.8 percent increase in May and economists' forecast of 5.0 percent.



Imports rebounded 1.1 percent from a year ago, following prior month's 3.4 percent decline. Imports were expected to grow 1.3 percent.



Consequently, the trade surplus rose to $114.7 billion from $103.2 billion in May. The surplus was forecast to remain broadly unchanged at $103.2 billion.



