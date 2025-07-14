Fortnox AB: The Board of Directors of Fortnox has appointed Tommy Eklund as new CEO

The Board of Directors of Fortnox AB ("Fortnox" or "the Company") has today appointed Tommy Eklund as new CEO. Tommy Eklund will assume his position with immediate effect and will take over the role from Roger Hartelius, who has served as acting CEO. Roger Hartelius will now return to his regular role as CFO of the company.

"Fortnox has modernised accounting for small and medium-sized companies in Sweden. With more than 600,000 customers, the company is an integral part of Sweden's business infrastructure. The company is now in a strategically important phase that requires leadership with a focus on the future, high ambitions and a deep understanding of the organisation in order to implement changes and improvements. The board is convinced that Tommy, with his strong commitment, enthusiasm and ability to lead Fortnox through growth, is the right person to guide Fortnox into the next phase." says Fortnox Chairman Harry Klagsbrun.



"I am very excited to be back as CEO of Fortnox. We have fantastic people, a strong culture and a product that makes a real difference to hundreds of thousands of business owners in their everyday lives. We have an important role to play in supporting Sweden's business owners and contributing to a stronger and more thriving society. With new owners and as a private company, we have the opportunity to take the next step in our development with both strength and speed. I look forward to leading Fortnox forward, while continuing to build on the culture and entrepreneurial spirit that has always been at the heart of the company, together with all my dedicated colleagues," says Tommy Eklund.



Tommy Eklund was CEO of Fortnox from 2020 to 2024. Prior to that, he was CEO of IST Group AB. Tommy holds a Master of Science (MSc) from Linköping University and has previously held several senior positions at the defence and security company Saab.

For more information, please contact:

Harry Klagsbrun, styrelseordförande

Email: harry.klagsbrun@fortnox.se

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Birro, Corporate PR

Email: andreas.birro@fortnox.se

Telnr: +46 70 477 90 30

About Us

Fortnox AB (publ) is a business platform that connects people, businesses and organizations. We help businesses start, grow and develop. With smart technical products, solutions and services, and the ability to connect them with hundreds of external parties, we are a hub for businesses in Sweden. Our vision is to create a prosperous society shaped by thriving businesses.

Established in 2001, Fortnox is headquartered in Växjö with offices in Malmö, Linköping and Stockholm. Fortnox AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market.

For further information, visit www.fortnoxgroup.com

This information is information that Fortnox is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-14 08:55 CEST.