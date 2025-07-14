Anzeige
WKN: A1T7SE | ISIN: SE0005127818 | Ticker-Symbol: EFE
Frankfurt
14.07.25 | 08:08
18,630 Euro
-2,31 % -0,440
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAGAX AB B Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Sagax AB: Sagax Invests Sek 480 Million In France

Sagax has acquired 13 properties in France for the equivalent of SEK 480 million. The properties comprise a lettable area of 100,700 square metres and 166,200 square metres of freehold land. The property portfolio is concentrated to the Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux regions.

The annual rental income amounts to the equivalent of SEK 55 million. The occupancy rate is 100% and the average remaining lease term is 6.0 years. The acquisition price is equivalent to an estimated 7.4% net initial yield.

In France, municipalities have a right of first refusal regarding property transactions. Necessary approvals are expected to be obtained and closing is expected to take place during the third quarter of 2025.

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax
AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 31 March 2025 amounted to 4,876,000 square metres, distributed over 989 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
