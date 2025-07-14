Anzeige
WKN: A1T7SE | ISIN: SE0005127818 | Ticker-Symbol: EFE
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 12:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Sagax AB: Interim Report January-june 2025

FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2025

  • Rental revenue increased 10% to SEK 2,621 M (SEK 2,388 M in the year-earlier period).
  • Profit from property management attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders increased 5% to SEK 2,162 M (2,056).
  • Profit from property management per Class A and B share after dilution increased 5% to SEK 6.01 (5.70).
  • Property revaluation had an impact on profit of SEK -388 M (202).
  • Revaluation of financial instruments had an impact on profit of SEK -148 M (103).
  • Profit after tax for the period attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders was SEK 1,354 M (2,058).
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 2,007 M (1,789), corresponding to SEK 5.45 (4.91) per Class A and B share after dilution.
  • Net investments in properties amounted to SEK 2,169 M (1,544), of which property acquisitions accounted for SEK 1,749 M (1,033).

SECOND QUARTER OF 2025

  • Rental revenue increased 9% to SEK 1,314 M (SEK 1,203 M in the year-earlier period).
  • Profit from property management attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders increased 4% to SEK 1,109 M (1,063).
  • Profit from property management per Class A and B share after dilution increased 5% to SEK 3.09 (2.95).
  • Property revaluation had an impact on profit of SEK -371 M (141).
  • Revaluation of financial instruments had an impact on profit of SEK -179 M (-93).
  • Profit after tax for the period attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders was SEK 476 M (978).
  • Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 1,137 M (885), corresponding to SEK 3.06 (2.43) per Class A and B share after dilution.
  • Net investments in properties amounted to SEK 1,128 M (589), of which property acquisitions accounted for SEK 900 M (327).

UNCHANGED FORECAST FOR 2025

Profit from property management for 2025 attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders, meaning profit before revaluations and tax, based on the current property portfolio, announced acquisitions and divestments and current exchange rates, is expected to amount to SEK 4,400 M. The forecast was presented in the 2024 year-end report.

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax
AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 30 June 2025 amounted to 5,004,000 square metres, distributed over 989 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

This information is information that AB Sagax (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on July 14, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. CEST.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
