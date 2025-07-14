

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the second straight month in May, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.6 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.5 percent increase in April.



Among the individual components, transport and postal activities, living and amusement-related services, information and communications, medical, health care and welfare, real estate, and wholesale trade increased.



On the other side, finance and insurance, business-related services, utilities, and retail trade decreased.



