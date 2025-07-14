

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 1.0973 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.0946.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi slid to a 5-day low of 0.5976 and a 4-day low of 1.9537 from early highs of 0.6015 and 1.9432, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 87.99 against the yen, from an early high of 88.62.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the aussie, 0.58 against the greenback, 1.96 against the euro and 86.00 against the yen.



