Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Frankfurt
14.07.25 | 08:20
0,645 Euro
-2,27 % -0,015
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6350,68512:22
0,6400,67512:22
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 11:18 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoomlion Accelerates Global Expansion with Intensive Multi-Line Deliveries for Major International Construction Projects

CHANGSHA, China, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) has recently completed a series of intensive deliveries of key machinery, ranging from cranes, aerial work platforms, mining equipment, to foundation construction machinery, supporting major infrastructure, energy, and urban development projects in regions including Africa, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Zoomlion expands global footprint with mining equipment delivery to Indonesia

Zoomlion's heavy-duty crawler cranes are designed for large-scale infrastructure and energy projects. Zoomlion's ZCC32000 crawler crane is supporting Egypt's first nuclear power plant, El Dabaa, by lifting and installing major equipment. With a 2,000-ton capacity and a boom height of 168 meters, it delivers strong and precise performance to keep the project on track. In Morocco, the 800-ton ZCC9800W is handling key lifts at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium for the 2030 World Cup, delivering efficient and stable performance.

Zoomlion's aerial work platform product line, one of the most comprehensive globally, features working heights from 6 to 95 meters, has now reached over 100 countries. In Melbourne, Australia, the company delivered the ZT72J telescopic boom lift, which at 72.3 meters is the tallest of its kind in the local market. With a polygonal boom structure, minimized side deformation, and 32 meters of outreach, it sets new records for height and operational reliability.

In the mining sector, Zoomlion marked a milestone by delivering its 100-ton electric drive mining dump truck, ZTE210, to a client operating in extremely cold conditions. The client reported that Zoomlion's equipment functions reliably in temperatures as low as -45°C.

Zoomlion also recently delivered nearly 30 units of ZT105 mining dump trucks and ZE750G mining excavators to a major coal mine in Sumatra, Indonesia. These models, with advanced functionalities and robust structures, are capable of operating in harsh mining conditions.

In Turkey, Zoomlion has delivered a fleet of concrete pump trucks that will serve in multiple infrastructure projects across the country. The pump trucks feature intelligent control systems that enable remote monitoring and fault diagnosis, while offering efficiency, stability and safety features to meet the demands of various construction environments.

Zoomlion has also introduced its R-series rotary drilling rigs to the Middle East, delivering ZR255R units to a UAE customer. Designed for local conditions, the model supports high-efficiency infrastructure work.

Zoomlion is building on recent momentum to strengthen its local presence and global collaboration, delivering smarter, more adaptable solutions worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730218/Zoomlion_expands_global_footprint_with_mining_equipment_delivery_to_Indonesia.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-accelerates-global-expansion-with-intensive-multi-line-deliveries-for-major-international-construction-projects-302504166.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.