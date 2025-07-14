

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC plc (DCC.L), a Dublin-based international sales, marketing, and support services group, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Technology Info Tech business in the UK and Ireland to Aurelius, an active private equity investor.



The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.



The transaction values the business at approximately 100 million pounds on a cash-free, debt-free basis with normalised working capital.



For the year ended March 31, the industry generated 2 billion pounds in revenue and accounted for around 1% of the company's continuing operating profit.



The net cash proceeds to the company from the transaction are not material, due to the business's seasonal working capital needs and associated supply chain financing of 156 million pounds as of March 31.



The company said it will retain ownership of its UK national distribution centre in Burnley.



The remaining part of DCC Technology, its Pro Tech business, is primarily based in North America, with a smaller but growing presence in Europe.



DCC Technology is the specialist distributor of professional AV equipment and also holds a strong position in premium Life Tech products in North America.



DCC is currently trading 1.01% lesser at 4,686 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



