

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer and import prices dropped 0.7 percent year-on-year in June, the same as in the previous month. The price index has been falling since May 2023.



The producer price index showed an increase of 0.3 percent, while import prices dropped by 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices edged down 0.1 percent in June after falling 0.5 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, prices were expected to increase by 0.2 percent.



Price declines were particularly evident in petroleum products. Conversely, food products as well as petroleum and natural gas saw higher prices, the agency said.



