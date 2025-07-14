Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Material Transfer Agreement to conduct advanced metallurgical work on rare earth elements and gallium from its Springer Deposit, located in Ontario, Canada.

Idaho National Laboratory (INL)

INL is globally recognized for its expertise in advanced separation science and engineering and serves as the U.S. Department of Energy's primary separation sciences R&D test bed. INL and the Department of Energy's objectives are to reduce North America's reliance on adversarial nations for critical minerals, secure a domestic supply chain for rare earths used in defense and electronics, as well as gallium for artificial intelligence, and advance mineral processing technologies essential for national resilience.

INL researchers will contribute their technical expertise and recommendations to refine production scalable mineral processes applicable for the Springer deposit. The test work will seek to identify and advise on a recovery process for gallium and examine existing and emerging innovative mineral processing methodologies for the rare earth elements present to support production capability for North America's critical material needs.

The Springer REE-Ga Project

The project consists of 5,000 hectares of patented and non-patented claims and contains a historic NI 43-101 mineral resource for Total Rare Earth Oxides ("TREO") of 4.167mt at 1.073% TREO indicated and 12.73mt at 1.119% TREO in the inferred resource category at a cutoff of 0.9%. Mineralization starts at surface, the deposit remains open for expansion, and the large property is underexplored for REE-Ga mineralization.

The project is located 8 kilometers outside Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, near the Trans-Canada Highway, the Sturgeon Falls Power Station, and the railway station. The Crystal Falls Power Station is located 7 kilometers east of the project site, and power lines and paved roads run across the Property. The project site is accessible from Sudbury and North Bay and is workable year-round.

Springer also contains high-grade gallium, a critical mineral that is vital for semiconductors, AI applications and national security applications. On Dec. 3, 2024, China announced an immediate ban on the export of multiple critical metals, including gallium, exacerbating supply chain challenges.

Examination of the drill database and 3D modelling by the company as part of its due diligence suggests that the Springer deposit may contain a significant gallium resource. There has been no petrographic or metallurgical test work completed on the gallium; consequently, INL's test work will seek to determine gallium deportment (that is where it reports to mineralogically) in addition to conducting an initial assessment on its potential processing and recoverability. The company intends to drill and update the 2012 resource estimate in the upcoming exploration season.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It owns, has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific, emerging hard-rock lithium districts. To learn more about Volta and its Springer Rare Earth Elements & Gallium Deposit and Aki Critical Minerals Project, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

About Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation's center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE's strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

