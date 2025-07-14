

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin, the world's first cryptocurrency surged emphatically in the past 24 hours touching an all-time-high of $123,091. The unabated inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. bolstered by hopes of a crypto-friendly regulatory regime, easing in monetary policy as well as liquidity propelled Bitcoin's rise to a higher orbit.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $1,030 million on Friday versus $1,176 million a day earlier. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with inflows of $954 million followed by Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) that recorded inflows of $24 million.



Market capitalization of cryptocurrencies recorded an overnight addition of 3.5 percent. Aggregate crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.8 trillion. The global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com inter alia shows Gold in the first position with a market capitalization of $22.7 trillion. NVIDIA, the most valuable company is in the second position with a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, followed by 3rd ranked Microsoft valued at $3.74 trillion and 4th ranked Apple valued at $3.15 trillion. Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency improved to the fifth position with a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion.



Trading volume over the 24-hour period jumped more than 84 percent to $208 billion. Bullish momentum reverberated across the crypto spectrum, with memes rallying 5.5 percent, AI & Big data category adding 5.3 percent and DeFi gaining 3.6 percent in market capitalization during the past 24 hours. Market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies identified for U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve also gained 3.8 percent overnight. The Made in America cryptocurrencies recorded an overnight addition of 5.3 percent in market capitalization.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the market showed markets further entrenched in the 'greed' territory with a reading of 70, versus 68 a day earlier. The reading was at 52 a week earlier indicating a 'neutral' market state.



At its current trading price of $122,070.26, Bitcoin has gained 3.7 percent overnight, 12.1 percent in the past week and 16.2 percent over the past 30 days. Year-to-date gains exceed 30 percent. The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 63.8 percent traded firmly above $117, 733 during the past 24 hours.



Ethereum surged 3.4 percent overnight to trade at $3,047. Ether has jumped 18.3 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little less than 9 percent. Ether's current trading price is 38 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,062 and $2,946.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products had witnessed inflows of $205 million on Friday versus $383 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) topped with inflows of $137 million followed by Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) that clocked inflows of $26 million.



With market capitalization rising to $368 billion, Ethereum has jumped to the 27th position in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



3rd ranked XRP added 7.9 percent overnight to trade at $2.99, around 22 percent below the all-time high. 5th ranked BNB gained 2.4 percent overnight at its current trading price of $705. The price of 6th ranked Solana increased 3.6 percent overnight to $167.5. Dogecoin ranked 8th rank overall recorded an overnight surge of 5.5 percent. 9th ranked TRON added 0.7 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3040. 10th ranked Cardano rallied more than 3.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.7591.



40th ranked Algorand (ALGO) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of more than 17 percent. 85th ranked JasmyCoin (JASMY) followed with gains of 16.4 percent. 13th ranked Sui (SUI) and 55th ranked Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) surged close to 15 percent in the past 24 hours.



81st ranked MemeCore (M) that declined 4.4 percent and 69th ranked Four (FORM) that slipped 1.2 percent are the only cryptocurrencies among the top 100 to decline more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours.



