

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans have grown markedly more positive toward immigration over the past year, and a record-high percent of U.S. adults say immigration is a good thing for the country, according to the latest Gallup survey.



These shifts reverse a four-year trend of rising concern about immigration that began in 2021 and reflect changes among all major party groups.



With illegal border crossings down sharply this year, fewer Americans than in June 2024 back hard-line border enforcement measures, while more favor offering pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already in the U.S.



After climbing to 55 percent in 2024, the percentage of Americans who say immigration should be reduced has dropped by nearly half to 30 percent.



With illegal immigration levels down dramatically and refugee programs suspended, the desire for less immigration has fallen among all party groups, especially amomg the Democrats, the poll finds.



When asked if immigration is generally a good thing or bad thing for the country, a record-high 79 percent of U.S. adults call it a good thing; a record-low 17 percent see it as a bad thing.



This is consistent with the long-term pattern of more Americans viewing immigration more helpful than harmful to the country. The endorsement in favor of immigration is up from 64 percent last year.



Democrats' belief that immigration is beneficial to the country is up, to a record-high 91 percent.



These findings are based on a June 2-26 Gallup poll of 1,402 U.S. adults, including oversamples of Hispanic and Black Americans.



In terms of controlling illegal immigration at the source, support for increasing the number of Border Patrol agents, and backing for expanding the U.S.-Mexico border wall, have declined, the survey has found.



The poll finds many more Americans disapproving than approving of President Donald Trump's handling of immigration.



In the wake of widespread protests to immigration policies that Trump has enacted to remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S., the respondents' evaluation of his work on immigration is mostly negative. Only 35 percent of people who took part in the survey approve of his handling of the issue, while 62 percent disapprove, including 45 percent strongly.



