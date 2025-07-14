Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-driven cyber and third-party risk intelligence, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 AI Companies by the 2025 All In Summit. This prestigious designation highlights the strength of Canada's AI ecosystem and underscores Wisr AI's leadership in applying Agentic AI to global risk prediction.

The All In Summit-organized by Scale AI, Canada's AI innovation supercluster, and Mila, one of the world's leading AI research institutes based in Montreal-is the premier national gathering of Canada's AI ecosystem. As part of the event, the Top 100 list recognizes the most innovative and impactful AI companies driving the future of the Canadian economy. Wisr AI earned its place on this distinguished list for its work in developing scalable, agentic AI platforms that empower enterprises to predict, prioritize, and mitigate cyber and third-party vendor risks in real time.

The recognition is reinforced by the support of Scale AI, Canada's AI-powered national supercluster. Backed by the Government of Canada and anchored in Montreal, Scale AI is a globally respected accelerator of applied AI adoption. With more than $600 million in combined public and private investment, Scale AI connects industry, startups, researchers, and global partners to commercialize AI innovations and transform supply chain intelligence. Its national mandate positions Scale AI as a vital force in strengthening Canada's AI capabilities and scaling made-in-Canada technologies worldwide.

"Being named one of the Top 100 AI companies at All In is a strong validation of the work our team is doing to transform risk intelligence through agentic AI," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "Canada is a world leader in AI innovation, and the support of initiatives like Scale AI ensures that technologies like ours can scale globally. We're proud to represent Canada on the international stage and look forward to collaborating with fellow Top 100 companies and ecosystem partners."

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for Wisr AI, as the company expands its commercial operations and deepens its commitment to agentic AI and cybersecurity innovation. Through the All In platform, the Company anticipates accelerated exposure to enterprise customers, strategic investors, and global collaborators.

The All In Summit 2025 will take place in Montreal on September 24 and 25 and will feature Canada's top AI companies alongside 6,000 global thought leaders, policymakers, and investors in AI from over 40 countries. The All In website can be found here: https://allinevent.ai/ and the official Top 100 announcement can be found here: https://allinevent.ai/blogs/blog/2025-top-100.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

