BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 11 July 2025 were:

648.75p Capital only

660.30p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 5,300 Ordinary shares on 11th July 2025, the Company has 76,741,564 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,468,300 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.