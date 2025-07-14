

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and the E.U dominated market sentiment in the wake of the 30-percent tariff announced by the U.S. on the European Union. Anxiety ahead of the release of the consumer price inflation readings from the U.S. on Tuesday also swayed sentiment.



Wall Street Futures slipped more than quarter percent. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading below the flatline as investors reacted to U.S. President Trump's announcement of a 30 percent tariff on imports from the E.U. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Bond yields are trading in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices gained as markets speculated on further U.S. sanctions on Russia. Safe haven demand following the escalation in geopolitical as well as trade tensions lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies rallied amidst Bitcoin touching a fresh all-time-high above $123k.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,227.00, down 0.33% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,237.10, down 0.36% Germany's DAX at 24,035.56, down 0.84% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,974.55, up 0.37% France's CAC 40 at 7,793.82, down 0.45% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,348.55, down 0.65% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,447.50, down 0.31% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,570.40, down 0.11% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,519.65, up 0.27% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,203.32, up 0.26%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1695, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3491, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 147.17, down 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.6572, down 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.3674, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 97.84, down 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.421%, down 0.09% Germany at 2.7200%, down 0.22% France at 3.418%, up 0.12% U.K. at 4.6000%, down 0.58% Japan at 1.578%, up 3.20%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $71.47, up 1.58%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $69.60, up 1.68%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,383.60, up 0.58%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $121,680.38, up 3.25% Ethereum at $3,033.40, up 2.67% XRP at $2.95, up 6.02% BNB at $701.23, up 1.64% Solana at $166.70, up 2.91%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News