

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound fell to 3-month lows of 0.8672 against the euro and 1.0734 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8654 and 1.0757, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound slid to a 3-week low of 1.3451 and a 1-week low of 198.10 from early highs of 1.3505 and 198.83, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.06 against the franc, 1.33 against the greenback and 194.00 against the yen.



