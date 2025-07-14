Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Discovers High-Grade Skarn and Provides Update on Near Mine Exploration at Björkdal

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) reports continued exploration success at its Björkdal mine in Sweden, including the exciting discovery of a new underground high-grade skarn zone near existing mine development which could bring higher grades to the mill in the near-term. Additionally, ongoing infill and extension drilling to grow resources at the Main (Eastern Extension) and North Zones are delivering above expectation.

New Drilling Highlights:

New Discovery - Lake Zone Skarn: Near-mine, high grade domain offers short-term production potential 34.2 g/t gold over 9.20 m (ETW 3.15 m) in MU24-034; 16.2 g/t gold over 19.00 m (ETW 4.92 m) and; 53.5 g/t gold over 2.00 m (ETW 0.85 m) in MU24-033;





Discovery - Lake Zone Skarn: Main Zone (Eastern Extension) Infill Drilling:

Consistent mineralization confirmed down to 870 m 10.8 g/t gold over 9.60 m (ETW 5.51 m) and; 15.2 g/t gold over 3.10 m (ETW 1.78 m) in MU25-008 and; 4.3 g/t gold over 5.25 m (ETW 4.55 m) in MU24-034;





North Zone Below Marble Infill Drilling:

Mineralization open to the north and west; new drill platform to improve access in H2 2025 157.0 g/t gold over 0.60 m (ETW 0.42 m) in MU25-004; 40.1 g/t gold over 0.70 m (ETW 0.49 m) in MU25-002 and; 37.7 g/t gold over 0.60 m (ETW 0.46 m) in MU25-003.





Note: ETW refers to the Estimated True Width of the intercept. Further intercept details can be found in the Appendix to this document. North Zone Below Marble was the new underground gold domain discovered H2 2024 which exhibits consistent, high-grade veining approximately 200 metres north of the current underground mine.

Chris Davis, VP of Exploration and Operational Geology, commented:

"The discovery of a high-grade skarn lens near mining infrastructure in Lake Zone has the potential to deliver higher-grade feed to the mill in the near term. Contiguous and near mine exploration momentum from 2024 has continued throughout 2025, with infill and extension drilling at the North and Main Zones yielding exceptional results. With additional drilling and model refinement underway across all three zones, we are well-positioned to grow our robust mining inventory at Björkdal as well as targeting higher grade margins within the deposit for near term plant processing.

"In the second half of 2025, our focus will be definition drilling at this newly discovered Lake Zone Skarn; ongoing programs at the Main Zone of Eastern Extension; further expansion of North Zone below marble; and an 8,000 metres drill campaign at Storheden to expand and upgrade this promising resource, located just 700 meters from existing underground development, back in 2023."

2025 Björkdal Near Mine Focus

During the first half of 2025, near mine exploration at Björkdal was focused on the infill and extension of the newly discovered depth extension of North Zone, and the eastern extension of Main Zone. These programs were predominantly oriented to infill and building confidence on Inferred Resources, however, the drilling did intercept strong mineralization at a depth of 870 m which is the deepest found so far in Main Zone.

Also tested was the eastern extension of Lake Zone and whilst intercepts further from the mining front were poorly mineralised an area close to the mine was significantly endowed showing some of the best intercepts returned in 2025. Below are the locations of this drilling.

Figure 1. Perspective view of the Björkdal Mine looking towards the SW highlighting the interaction of the veining (Red), marble (Blue) and Björkdal fault (Yellow). Drilling from the 2025 near mine programs are displayed.

New Discovery: Lake Zone Skarn

In early 2025, Mandalay initiated a depth-testing program at Lake Zone, aimed at evaluating the eastward plunge of veining below the marble unit. Three drill holes were completed, however, results indicated limited veining and sparse mineralization in the targeted area. As a result, the program was temporarily paused to allow for a redesign of the geological model, and resources were redirected toward testing the extension of the Main Zone.

Encouragingly, subsequent drilling intercepted a highly mineralized and skarnified body, now interpreted as a continuation of the previously defined Lake Zone Skarn. Similar bodies have been successfully mined in the past and have contributed significantly to site production. Notably, this newly identified mineralization lies just 20 m from existing development, meaning that, with sufficient drilling and modelling, it could be accessed and brought into production within a relatively short timeframe.

Additional to the highlighted intercepts above drilling in Lake Zone Skarn also produced 10.8 g/t gold over a length of 7.00 m (ETW 2.96 m) in MU24-033 and 4.4 g/t gold over a length of 6.50 m (ETW 4.18 m) in MU25-007.

Figure 2. Plan section of Lake Zone Extension area showing 2025 drilling and newly located veining. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.

At Björkdal, skarn lenses predominantly occur within and immediately beneath the marble unit, where metal-rich hydrothermal fluids have reacted with carbonate rocks, resulting in the replacement of the original lithology by a suite of calc-silicate minerals. In addition to these, hydrothermal alteration has introduced minerals such as albite and sericite, commonly associated with fluid-rock interaction in metasomatic systems. The marble acts as both a structural trap and a chemically reactive host, facilitating the destabilization of gold-bearing fluids. Gold is subsequently precipitated, primarily along quartz grain boundaries and at the margins of calc-silicate minerals, forming highly enriched mineralized lenses. Below is an example from MU24-034.

Figure 3. Photograph of core from MU24-034 (34.2 g/t gold over 9.2 m (ETW 3.15 m).

Main Zone

On the conclusion of the Lake Zone program, exploration of the eastern extension area moved to target Main Zone with a drilling program designed to both extend mineralization to the east and build confidence in the current Inferred Resources of the area. Five holes have been drilled into the area largely confirming the orientation and endowment of the mineralization. Excitingly, MU25-008 and MH25-009 exhibit veining consistently down hole indicating that the system is still strong a further 400 m down plunge from current development.

Assay highlights additional to those stated above are; 12.6 g/t gold over a length of 2.45 m (ETW 1.41 m) in MU25-009, 16.7 g/t gold over a length of 0.75 m (ETW 0.19 m) in MU25-010, 2.5 g/t gold over a length of 7.30 m (ETW 6.32 m) in MU25-010.

Figure 4. Section looking west of the Main Zone infill drilling. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.

Veining in the area continues to exhibit relatively high-grades with the presence of Tsumoite and gold grades within quartz. The orientation of veining largely follows the north-eastward trend typical of Björkdal however in some areas of complexity, where faulting interacts with veining, it is not uncommon to see irregular veining. These zone, whilst needing further mapping and grade control drilling to define sufficiently, often signify highly productive ore within the mine. In the below figure we see two orientations of veining within Main Zone, both gold bearing.

Figure 5. Photograph of core from MU25-008 (15.2 g/t gold over 3.10 m (ETW 1.78m)

North Zone Below Marble

Exploration activities in the North Zone recommenced in February 2025, with four drill holes targeting the depth extension. The primary objective of this program is to increase geological confidence and support the conversion of Inferred Resources. Drilling has largely confirmed the presence and continuity of veining, consistent with geological models and expectations.

Notably, MU25-003 was pushed to its limit and intercepted veining at the end of the hole grading 15.7g/t gold over 1.10m (ETW 0.90 m) approximately 700 m from existing development, highlighting the strong potential of the zone. Additionally, Hole MU25-004 was testing the upper extent of the system and traversed the Marble horizon which typically bounds the economic sections of veining. No significant mineralisation was intercepted above this unit within this hole (Figure 6).

Importantly, drilling has yet to fully traverse the target domain, which remains open to the north and west. A new drilling platform, scheduled to become operational in the second half of the year, will enhance access to the western extension and support continued delineation of the mineralized system.

Figure 6. Plan section of North Zone below marble showing 2024 drilling and newly located veining. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.

The veining observed is consistent in orientation across the study area, making it straightforward to correlate between sections. Mineralogically and texturally, the veins closely resemble those found within the Main Zone, exhibiting similar characteristics. They commonly comprise quartz, scheelite, tsumoite, and native gold, indicating a comparable hydrothermal origin and mineralizing event.

Figure 7. Photograph of core from MU25 004 (157.0 g/t gold over 0.60 m (ETW 0.42 m) with insert showing grains of gold and tsumoite within a quartz vein.

Next Steps

Drilling will continue in H2 2025 on both the North Zone and Main Zone extension projects, with a primary focus on expanding the mining inventory. Given its proximity to existing infrastructure and its potential to significantly impact near-term production, the Lake Zone Skarn discovery has already been transitioned to the operational geology team. They are now conducting grade control drilling to further define the mineralized extents and refine grade estimates ahead of mining.

Meanwhile, the summer drilling campaign at Storheden commenced in May, targeting the depth extension of the shallow resource reported earlier this year. As a reminder, the Storheden deposit is located approximately 700 m northeast of the current underground workings and has been delineated over a strike length of approximately 2 km. A total of 8,000 m of drilling is planned during the summer months, with a market update expected later in the year.

Drilling and Assaying

At Björkdal, all diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Björkdal geologists. Exploration drill hole samples were sent to CRS Laboratories Oy ("CRS") in Kempele, Finland for sample preparation and assaying.

Assaying was conducted utilizing the Pal1000 cyanide leaching processes. Mandalay's rigorous QA/QC program included the use of standard reference samples, blanks, duplicates, repeats, and internal laboratory quality assurance procedures.), which contains a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures).

Qualified Person:

Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), as well as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

For Further Information

Frazer Bourchier

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Edison Nguyen

Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations

Contact:

+1 647.258.9722

About Mandalay Resources Corporation

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securitieslaws,includingstatementsregardingtheexplorationanddevelopmentpotentialof the exploration results disclosed.Readersarecautionednotto place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things,changesincommoditypricesandgeneralmarketandeconomicconditions.Thefactors identifiedabovearenotintendedtorepresentacompletelistofthefactorsthatcouldaffect Mandalay.Adescriptionofadditionalrisksthatcouldresultinactualresultsanddevelopments differingfromthosecontemplatedbyforward-lookingstatementsinthisnewsreleasecanbe foundundertheheading"RiskFactors"inMandalay'sannualinformationformdatedMarch 28, 2025, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, there can be no assurance that any Inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additionaldrillingwilleverbeupgradedtoprovenorprobablereserves.AlthoughMandalayhas attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differmateriallyfromthosedescribedinforward-lookingstatements,theremaybeotherfactors thatcauseactions,eventsorresultsnottobeasanticipated,estimatedorintended.Therecan be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results andfutureeventscoulddiffermateriallyfromthoseanticipatedinsuchstatements.Accordingly, readersshouldnotplaceunduerelianceonforward-lookingstatements.

Appendix

Table 1. Significant Intercepts from the Lake Zone drilling program.

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au Grade (g/t) Au (g/t) over min. 1m width MU24-030 12.65 13.2 0.55 0.39 6.9 2.7 MU24-030 168.2 170.4 2.20 1.91 3.7 3.7 MU24-031 22.4 23.05 0.65 0.42 6.1 2.5 MU24-032 51.1 52.1 1.00 0.34 2.3 0.8 MU24-032 171.8 172.5 0.70 0.61 3.3 2.0 MU24-033 38.9 40.9 2.00 0.85 53.5 45.2 MU24-033 58.6 65.6 7.00 2.96 10.8 10.8 MU24-033 75.6 76.5 0.90 0.58 1.0 0.6 MU24-033 98 117 19.00 4.92 16.2 16.2 MU24-034 43.8 53 9.20 3.15 34.2 34.2 MU25-006 20 21 1.00 0.34 6.0 2.0 MU25-006 47.3 52.2 4.90 1.27 3.8 3.8 MU25-006 102 103.1 1.10 0.71 1.0 0.7 MU25-006 105 106 1.00 0.64 2.2 1.4 MU25-006 113.2 115 1.80 1.16 1.4 1.4 MU25-007 21 22 1.00 0.64 1.3 0.8 MU25-007 47 53.5 6.50 4.18 4.4 4.4 MU25-007 112 113 1.00 0.50 1.7 0.8 MU25-007 197.6 198.8 1.20 1.04 0.9 0.9

Notes:

1. Where true widths are greater than 1m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width.

2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 2. Significant Intercepts from the Main Zone infill drilling program.

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au Grade (g/t) Au (g/t) over min. 1m width MU24-033 130.5 131.9 1.40 1.07 7.4 7.4 MU24-033 263.1 264.1 1.00 0.77 3.5 2.7 MU24-033 311.8 312.5 0.70 0.68 0.9 0.6 MU24-034 110.8 111.3 0.50 0.35 2.5 0.9 MU24-034 360.4 361.4 1.00 0.50 1.1 0.6 MU24-034 503.05 508.3 5.25 4.55 4.3 4.3 MU24-034 520.3 521.05 0.75 0.53 1.0 0.6 MU24-034 521.7 522.7 1.00 0.26 2.0 0.5 MU24-034 529.4 530 0.60 0.39 1.9 0.7 MU24-034 539 539.5 0.50 0.38 3.5 1.3 MU24-034 568.6 569.2 0.60 0.49 1.8 0.9 MU25-008 61.2 62.2 1.00 0.71 2.0 1.4 MU25-008 87 88 1.00 0.71 0.9 0.6 MU25-008 89.7 90.1 0.40 0.35 19.4 6.7 MU25-008 123 123.6 0.60 0.46 3.5 1.6 MU25-008 138.35 139.4 1.05 0.91 4.6 4.2 MU25-008 152.7 162.3 9.60 5.51 10.8 10.8 MU25-008 166.9 170 3.10 1.78 15.2 15.2 MU25-008 170.7 171.6 0.90 0.52 1.1 0.6 MU25-008 172.8 173.8 1.00 0.57 1.1 0.6 MU25-008 189.3 190.5 1.20 0.69 1.4 0.9 MU25-008 191.7 192.8 1.10 0.84 4.7 4.0 MU25-008 213 214 1.00 0.50 4.1 2.1 MU25-008 223.7 224.9 1.20 0.92 7.3 6.7 MU25-008 234.6 235.8 1.20 0.60 1.6 0.9 MU25-008 260 261 1.00 0.50 1.1 0.6 MU25-008 287.5 288 0.50 0.38 6.0 2.3 MU25-008 312.8 313.3 0.50 0.43 1.7 0.7 MU25-008 337.8 338.4 0.60 0.46 19.0 8.7 MU25-009 60.2 60.8 0.60 0.42 7.3 3.1 MU25-009 95 95.5 0.50 0.25 3.9 1.0 MU25-009 127.8 128.3 0.50 0.47 7.0 3.3 MU25-009 130.8 131.8 1.00 0.87 1.3 1.1 MU25-009 165.7 168.15 2.45 1.41 12.6 12.6 MU25-009 182 182.5 0.50 0.43 3.6 1.5 MU25-009 231.2 232.3 1.10 0.95 3.8 3.6 MU25-009 264 265 1.00 0.64 1.1 0.7 MU25-009 267 268 1.00 0.64 3.8 2.5 MU25-009 286.7 287.6 0.90 0.85 2.7 2.3 MU25-009 304.3 304.7 0.40 0.39 1.3 0.5 MU25-009 311.3 312 0.70 0.66 1.3 0.8 MU25-009 373.5 374.3 0.80 0.46 1.9 0.9 MU25-009 400.6 401.35 0.75 0.70 3.4 2.4 MU25-009 414.1 414.9 0.80 0.79 0.9 0.7 MU25-009 416 416.4 0.40 0.39 6.2 2.4 MU25-009 430 430.85 0.85 0.43 3.1 1.3 MU25-009 438 439.1 1.10 1.03 1.0 1.0 MU25-010 71.75 72.5 0.75 0.19 85.8 16.7 MU25-010 76.7 77.7 1.00 0.64 23.1 14.9 MU25-010 116.2 116.95 0.75 0.53 4.9 2.6 MU25-010 127 127.4 0.40 0.35 3.2 1.1 MU25-010 136 137 1.00 0.71 0.9 0.6 MU25-010 148.5 150 1.50 1.30 7.6 7.6 MU25-010 158.8 159.6 0.80 0.57 5.6 3.2 MU25-010 167.3 168.2 0.90 0.64 1.4 0.9 MU25-010 243 243.6 0.70 0.35 12 4.2 MU25-010 250.5 251.5 1.00 0.94 5.5 0.8 MU25-010 267.0 268.0 3.60 2.55 5.0 5.8 MU25-010 272.9 273.6 0.50 0.41 1.3 1.8 MU25-010 276.2 277.0 0.50 0.43 1.9 0.9 MU25-010 282.5 283.5 1.00 0.77 19.2 14.7 MU25-010 294 301.3 7.30 6.32 2.5 2.5 MU25-010 304.5 305.6 1.10 1.03 0.9 0.9

Notes:

1. Where true widths are greater than 1 m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width.

2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 3. Significant Intercepts from the North Zone drilling program.

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au Grade (g/t) Au (g/t) over min. 1m width MU25-001 96.8 97.8 1.00 0.50 3.0 1.5 MU25-001 105.3 106 0.70 0.35 1.7 0.6 MU25-001 143.1 144 0.90 0.64 7.7 4.9 MU25-001 240.9 241.9 1.00 0.94 1.2 1.1 MU25-001 292 292.6 0.60 0.30 2.7 0.8 MU25-001 308.3 309.3 1.00 0.87 3.6 3.1 MU25-001 409.6 410.2 0.60 0.39 7.1 2.7 MU25-001 414.65 415.6 0.95 0.86 4.5 3.9 MU25-001 426.6 427.3 0.70 0.35 2.9 1.0 MU25-001 433.4 434 0.60 0.56 1.6 0.9 MU25-001 435.5 436 0.50 0.35 2.5 0.9 MU25-001 492.8 493.6 0.80 0.61 10.0 6.1 MU25-001 525 525.7 0.70 0.63 1.4 0.9 MU25-001 618.8 619.8 1.00 0.71 1.6 1.1 MU25-001 626.1 626.7 0.60 0.46 4.7 2.2 MU25-002 107 107.4 0.40 0.28 4.2 1.2 MU25-002 231.7 232.9 1.20 0.31 15.3 4.8 MU25-002 359.5 359.9 0.40 0.28 3.3 0.9 MU25-002 379.3 380.3 1.00 0.71 1.1 0.8 MU25-002 427.3 427.8 0.50 0.32 4.1 1.3 MU25-002 476.7 477.4 0.70 0.49 40.1 19.8 MU25-002 519.9 520.6 0.70 0.35 11.9 4.2 MU25-002 558.4 559.4 1.00 0.94 0.9 0.8 MU25-002 578.4 582 3.60 2.55 2.3 2.3 MU25-002 585.8 586.3 0.50 0.41 4.5 1.8 MU25-002 600.7 601.2 0.50 0.43 2.0 0.9 MU25-002 640.6 641.6 1.00 0.77 9.4 7.2 MU25-002 656.2 656.6 0.40 0.26 16.5 4.2 MU25-002 667 667.55 0.55 0.39 1.3 0.5 MU25-003 76 76.9 0.90 0.45 1.4 0.6 MU25-003 176.1 176.6 0.50 0.21 3.1 0.7 MU25-003 207.2 208.7 1.50 0.75 2.7 2.0 MU25-003 285 285.5 0.50 0.38 3.1 1.2 MU25-003 292 292.9 0.90 0.82 10.6 8.7 MU25-003 296.65 297.1 0.45 0.19 29.0 5.5 MU25-003 319.8 320.4 0.60 0.39 2.5 1.0 MU25-003 374.8 375.5 0.70 0.54 1.4 0.8 MU25-003 460.7 461.6 0.90 0.45 11.4 5.1 MU25-003 482 482.4 0.40 0.31 5.9 1.8 MU25-003 515.5 516 0.50 0.32 11.6 3.7 MU25-003 546.7 547.1 0.40 0.31 3.0 0.9 MU25-003 587 587.7 0.70 0.49 1.2 0.6 MU25-003 588.2 589 0.80 0.57 18.9 10.7 MU25-003 594.1 594.9 0.80 0.61 3.1 1.9 MU25-003 617.3 617.8 0.50 0.35 2.7 1.0 MU25-003 625.7 626.7 1.00 0.71 1.3 0.9 MU25-003 633.35 633.9 0.55 0.45 1.2 0.5 MU25-003 637.4 638 0.60 0.46 37.7 17.3 MU25-003 698.3 699.4 1.10 0.90 15.7 14.1 MU25-004 104.4 104.9 0.50 0.35 1.4 0.5 MU25-004 117 117.5 0.50 0.35 3.2 1.1 MU25-004 157.2 157.7 0.50 0.35 2.9 1.0 MU25-004 301 301.4 0.40 0.28 2.6 0.7 MU25-004 340.8 341.4 0.60 0.42 4.6 1.9 MU25-004 365.85 366.4 0.55 0.39 8.9 3.5 MU25-004 384 384.9 0.90 0.64 1.1 0.7 MU25-004 385.5 386.5 1.00 0.71 1.0 0.7 MU25-004 389.5 390.5 1.00 0.71 2.4 1.7 MU25-004 394.2 394.8 0.60 0.42 157.0 66.6 MU25-004 396.8 397.3 0.50 0.35 1.4 0.5 MU25-004 405.1 406.1 1.00 0.71 1.3 0.9 MU25-004 469.4 470.4 1.00 0.71 4.2 3.0 MU25-004 479.6 480.1 0.50 0.35 2.3 0.8

Notes:

3. Where true widths are greater than 1 m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width.

4. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 4. Drill Hole Collar Details

DRILL PROGRAM DRILL HOLE ID NORTHING EASTING ELEVATION DEPTH DIP AZIMUTH DATE COMPLETE Lake Zone MU24-030 763726 7213406 -401 602.60 -40.4 337.1 28-Oct-24 Lake Zone MU24-031 764102 7213377 -345 470.90 -36.1 321.5 19-Nov-24 Lake Zone MU24-032 764102 7213377 -345 442.10 -31.2 306.8 21-Dec-24 Lake Zone / Main Zone MU24-033 763854 7213475 -396 491.90 -15.9 79.1 18-Jan-25 Lake Zone / Main Zone MU24-034 763854 7213475 -396 600.00 -19.2 82.1 26-Feb-25 North Zone MU25-001 763298 7213283 -385 630.00 -11.1 261.4 27-Feb-25 North Zone MU25-002 763298 7213283 -385 672.00 -21.1 274.4 21-Mar-25 North Zone MU25-003 763298 7213283 -385 700.90 -15.0 269.5 13-Apr-25 North Zone MU25-004 763298 7213283 -385 677.70 -9.1 263.2 9-May-25 Main Zone MU25-006 763855 7213474 -396 222.40 -20.0 79.3 18-Mar-25 Main Zone MU25-007 763855 7213474 -396 201.00 -17.0 83.2 6-Mar-25 Main Zone MU25-008 764423 7213334 -413 420.00 -30.1 320.9 31-Mar-25 Main Zone MU25-009 764423 7213334 -413 452.70 -34.0 319.3 22-Apr-25 Main Zone MU25-010 764423 7213334 -413 309.00 -31.5 312.3 1-May-25

Notes:

1. Coordinate System: SWEREF 99

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe1e209f-2a19-4dff-87ab-806f2a24d39c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70c88a60-9781-4c00-8b43-9a66e014da2b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57fede83-2138-473b-bd8b-0169f6faba39

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e64f25e1-9606-409c-8e9f-f7e53b0d74fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b523625-1bc7-47af-814d-6a7f7bd66105

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9d3f8ba-6d53-45a0-b3a5-3a16ee1d2be6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a818a5d-f095-4137-b5f8-688360387f7e