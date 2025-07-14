

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. market is up in positive territory on Monday, even as other major markets in Europe are languishing in negative territory amid rising concerns about trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that he would impose a 30% tariff on EU imports from August 1.



Mining and pharmaceutical stocks are gaining some ground, contributing to the U.K. market's upmove.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 31.29 points or 0.35% at 8,972.41 about half an hour past noon.



Associated British Foods, up 3%, is the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index. Fresnillo is gaining about 2.3%. Sainsbury (J), National Grid, Vodafone Group, Kingfisher, Rentokil Initial, Severn Trent, United Utilities, Standard Chartered, Marks & Spencer and Tesco are up 1 to 1.7%.



AstraZeneca is rising nearly 1.5% after its experimental drug baxdrostat proved to be successful in lowering high blood pressure in a late-stage study.



HSBC Holdings, Coca-Cola HBC, IAG, Unite Group, Whitbread and Unilever are also up in positive territory.



Spirax Group is declining 2.1%. Segro, DCC, Halma, WPP, Intermediate Capital Group, Weir Group, Entain and Anglo American Plc are down 0.7 to 1.1%.



