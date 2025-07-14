

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 361 illegal aliens were arrested and 14 children were rescued during a joint operation by Immigration Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection at two marijuana grow sites in California.



ICE and CBP agents launched the operation at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo on July 10.



The migrant children were rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor and human trafficking, the Department of Homeland Security said.



DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the children were rescued from illegal migrants, who were working at the marijuana sites. The agents were attacked and shot at by criminals who were previously convicted for rape, serial burglary, hit and run and DUIs.



During one of the largest operations by the Trump administration, more than 500 rioters attempted to resist, according to DHS. Four U.S. citizens are being criminally processed for assaulting or resisting officers. The rioters damaged vehicles and one of them opened fire at law enforcement officers. The FBI is offering $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of this violent rioter, DHS said.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News