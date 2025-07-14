Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Acquisition of Veritex and Provides Preliminary 2025 Second Quarter Results

Veritex acquisition accelerates Huntington's organic growth initiatives in high-growth Texas markets; Strong 2Q results reflect growth in loans and deposits, sustained strong revenue and profit growth, as well as continued excellent credit performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DALLAS, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN), a top ten regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX), a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced entry into a definitive merger agreement, and Huntington announced preliminary second quarter results.

This strategic acquisition accelerates Huntington's strong organic growth in Texas by expanding its presence in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston. As of March 31, 2025, Veritex reported approximately $13 billion in assets, $9 billion in loans, and $11 billion in deposits.

"This combination supports our ambitions and reflects our long-term commitment to the state of Texas, one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing economies in the country," said Steve Steinour, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntington Bancshares. "The Veritex team brings deep local relationships, a strong commercial banking franchise and customer loyalty, and this partnership will serve as a springboard for substantial future growth in the state."

"Veritex has always been a people and community focused bank. We have found a partner in Huntington Bank who shares and lives out those same values," said Malcolm Holland, Chairman, President and CEO of Veritex. "We are very excited about becoming part of the Huntington family and bringing more capabilities to our Texas clients than ever before."

Holland will join Huntington in a non-executive role as Chairman of Texas and continue his work to serve local customers and communities.

Veritex, headquartered in Dallas, operates more than 30 branches across key Texas markets including Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston. Huntington plans to maintain Veritex's branch network and invest to grow it over time.

Huntington has been serving customers and communities in Texas since 2009 and currently offers middle-market business banking solutions in the Dallas and Houston markets, including corporate banking and automotive finance. The nation's largest originator, by volume, of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, Huntington was the #1 SBA lender in Texas in 2024. Huntington currently employs roughly 200 colleagues in Texas, led by dedicated local leadership.

"Veritex has assembled a talented and experienced team who have earned the trust and loyalty of individuals, families and companies of all sizes across Texas," said Brant Standridge, President of Consumer & Regional Banking at Huntington. "We're excited to build on their impressive legacy and, together with Veritex colleagues, continue to be a reliable partner supporting our customers and communities."

Additionally, Huntington is committed to continuing Veritex's strong legacy of community support through local partnerships, investment and engagement. As an initial step, Huntington is funding $10 million toward philanthropic investments in Texas.

The combination is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Upon conversion, Veritex teams and branches will operate under the Huntington Bank name and brand.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, Huntington will issue 1.95 shares for each outstanding share of Veritex in a 100% stock transaction. Based on Huntington's closing price of $17.39 as of July 11, 2025, the consideration implies $33.91 per Veritex share or an aggregate transaction value of $1.9 billion. The transaction is expected to be modestly accretive to Huntington's earnings per share, neutral to regulatory capital at close, and slightly dilutive to tangible book value per share with payback in approximately one year inclusive of merger expenses and CECL double count.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

The announcement precedes Huntington's release of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The following is a summary of results the company expects to report on July 18:

Earnings per common share (EPS) of $0.34, unchanged from the prior quarter, and up over 13% from the year-ago quarter.





The quarter included $0.04 of impact to EPS resulting from a $58 million decrease in earnings from a securities repositioning and Notable Items that decreased earnings by $3 million.





Net interest income of $1.5 billion, an increase of $41 million or 3%, from the prior quarter and $155 million or 12%, from the year-ago quarter.





Average loans and leases of $133.2 billion, an increase of $2.3 billion, or 2% from the prior quarter and $9.8 billion, or 8% from the year-ago quarter.





Average deposits of $163.4 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 1% from the prior quarter and $9.9 billion, or 6% from the year-ago quarter.





Net charge-offs of 0.20% of average total loans and leases for the quarter, 6 basis points lower than the prior quarter.





Allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $2.5 billion, or 1.86% of total loans and leases, at quarter end, an increase of $37 million from the prior quarter.





Tangible book value per share of $9.13, up $0.33, or 4%, from the prior quarter and $1.24, or 16%, from a year ago.

Advisors

Evercore and Commerce Street Capital, LLC are serving as financial advisors to Huntington. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to Huntington.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, is serving as financial advisor to Veritex. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to Veritex.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

Huntington's senior management will host a conference call to discuss the acquisition on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the strategic and financial implications of the transaction. The call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast at the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029; conference ID # 13754984.

Huntington will host a conference call to review quarterly financial results on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The second quarter 2025 earnings conference call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029; conference ID # 13754784.

A replay of the quarterly financial results webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through July 28, 2025, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13752707.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $210 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 968 branches in 13 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

About Veritex Community Bank

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has convenient branch locations in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas, with total assets of approximately $13 billion. The bank, headquartered in Dallas, specializes in providing depository and credit services to small to mid-size businesses, which have been largely neglected by national banks. The name "Veritex" is derived from the Latin word "veritas," meaning truth, and " Texas."

Non-GAAP Reconciliation



TBV per Share ($ in millions, except per share amounts))



2Q24

1Q25

2Q25 Huntington shareholders' equity



$19,515

$20,434

$20,928 Less: preferred stock



2,394

1,989

1,989 Common shareholders' equity



$17,121

$18,445

$18,939 Less: goodwill



5,561

5,561

5,561 Less: other intangible assets, net of tax



94

67

58 Tangible common equity (A)



$11,466

$12,817

$13,320 Number of common shares outstanding (B)



1,452

1,457

1,459 Tangible book value per share (A/B)



$7.89

$8.80

$9.13

















