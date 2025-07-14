Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased announce the filing of its Q1 2025 financial statements and MD&A, and the appointment of Keith Spano to the board of directors.

Filing of Q1 2025 Financials

The Company is pleased to report that it filed its Q1 2025 financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR+ on July 11, 2025. The Company expects that the cease trade order (CTO) currently in place with respect to trading in the Company's common shares will be revoked within one to two business days (in Canada) of the filing date, as is the customary practice. As such, the Company expects that trading in its shares will resume on the TSXV on or about July 15, 2025. The company wishes to thank its shareholders for their patience and continued support with regards to these matters.

Appointment of Keith Spano to Board of Directors and Head of the Audit Committee

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Spano to the Board of Directors. Mr. Spano joined Yorktown Partners in 2018, and is responsible for Yorktown's valuation and operation functions. He previously worked at Savoy Capital Family Office and EisnerAmper. Mr. Spano is a CPA and earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Rutgers University Business School.

Las Nikeas, CEO of BMR, stated "Keith Spano brings significant experience in financial reporting and audit matters. He will make a great addition to the BMR Board of Directors and as Head of the Audit Committee. Joe Tuso will remain a Director of the Company, and we wish to thank Joe for his contributions as former Head of the Audit Committee."

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources' mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer and has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-gold-silver producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also consists of its 100% ownership in ESI Energy Services Inc., other mineral exploration assets located in North America, and two graphite assets in South Korea. The Company is focused on providing shareholders accretive exposure to copper and the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

