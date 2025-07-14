Expansions into Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Egypt, and South Africa now give Xnurta nearly complete global coverage of Amazon international marketplaces

Xnurta, the agentic AI-powered advertising platform, today announced its continued international expansion with full-funnel support now live in Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Egypt, and South Africa.

These five marketplaces represent 84.8 million monthly visitors as of June 2025 according to SimilarWeb. Amazon's international sales have grown dramatically in recent years, up over 75% from Q1, 2020, reaching $33.51B in Q1, 2025, according to Marketplace Pulse.

Xnurta's latest expansion brings its presence to nearly every single one of Amazon's 23 international marketplaces, with the exception of Ireland which launched in March 2025.

Xnurta equips advertisers in these five countries with advanced automation, performance insights, and AI-assisted campaign management across Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Display, and Amazon DSP.

"International expansion is a key growth lever for brands on Amazon," said Matt Yu, Head of Product at Xnurta. "Global campaigns are becoming the norm, and Xnurta's full-funnel expansion is helping brands to reach millions of more potential customers."

The company's full-funnel capabilities include AI-managed campaigns, bid automation, keyword optimization, DSP ad support, and customizable reporting-all tailored to local nuances across regions.

"As we expand to more Amazon markets across the globe, we're also expanding our team," said Kashif Zafar, CEO of Xnurta. "Our goal is to give every seller, brand, and agency the tools and support they need to thrive in a globally competitive retail media landscape."

Xnurta has grown headcount globally by 42% year over year and is currently hiring across a range of roles in multiple different countries.

For a complete view into open roles, click here: https://sparkx-marketing-co-limited.rippling-ats.com/

About Xnurta

Xnurta is the leading agentic AI-powered ad management platform for brands, sellers and agencies. Its AI Copilot powers over 2M bidding decisions per day on Amazon and Walmart, while its AMC Hub empowers brands to better understand their data with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, no-code pre-built models, and custom audience creation. Xnurta is the only Amazon Advertising technology partner platform to win the Amazon Technology Innovation Award two years in a row. Thousands of brands and agencies trust Xnurta to power their eCommerce advertising including Lenovo, Govee, Orolay, Greenworks, Jackery, Anker, and more.

For more information, visit: http://www.xnurta.com

