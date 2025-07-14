

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's bank lending exceeded economists' forecast in June, official data revealed on Monday.



Banks extended CNY 2.24 trillion in new yuan loans in June, the People's Bank of China reported. Lending was forecast to rise to CNY 1.96 trillion from CNY 620 billion in May.



In the first half of the year, new yuan denominated loans totaled CNY 12.92 trillion.



The National Bureau of Statistics is scheduled to release its second quarter GDP data on July 15. Beijing aims to achieve around 5 percent economic growth for the whole year.



