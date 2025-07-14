Synopsys, Inc.: Synopsys Receives All Necessary Approvals for Proposed Acquisition of Ansys

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the acquisition of ANSYS, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANSS). The parties expect to close the transaction on or about Thursday, July 17, 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

Synopsys announced its intention to acquire Ansys in a stock and cash transaction on January 16, 2024, bringing together Synopsys' pioneering silicon design and IP solutions with Ansys' broad simulation and analysis portfolio. The combination will create the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products.

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

