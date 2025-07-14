

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has secured all required regulatory approvals to complete its acquisition of ANSYS, Inc.



The deal is expected to close around July 17, 2025, pending final customary conditions.



Originally announced on January 16, 2024, the stock-and-cash transaction will combine Synopsys' expertise in silicon design and IP with Ansys' simulation and analysis capabilities. The merged entity aims to lead in engineering solutions spanning from silicon to full systems, helping customers accelerate innovation in AI-powered products.



SNPS currently trades at $551.24 or 1.44% lower on the NasdaqGS.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News