Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Frankfurt
14.07.25 | 08:09
6,350 Euro
-3,79 % -0,250
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.07.2025 19:21 Uhr
14.07.2025 19:21 Uhr
203 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
14-Jul-2025 / 17:47 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
  
 
Date of Purchase                 14/07/2025      
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     8,000         
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)        568.00        
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         566.00        
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)        567.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,822,789 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,927,087 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,895,702. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 July 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 14 July 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
567.0000                   8,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
4000       568.00           11:11:11         00076232320TRLO0          XLON 
 
8        566.00           14:42:29         00076237608TRLO0          XLON 
 
1010       566.00           14:42:29         00076237609TRLO0          XLON 
 
1010       566.00           14:42:30         00076237610TRLO0          XLON 
 
75        566.00           14:42:30         00076237611TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237612TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237613TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237614TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237615TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237616TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237617TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237618TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237619TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237620TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237621TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237622TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237623TRLO0          XLON 
 
124       566.00           14:42:33         00076237624TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        566.00           14:42:33         00076237625TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237626TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237627TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237628TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237629TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237630TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237631TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237632TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237633TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237634TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237635TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237636TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237637TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237638TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237639TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237640TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237641TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237642TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237643TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237644TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237645TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237646TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237647TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237648TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237649TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237650TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237651TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237652TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237653TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237654TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237655TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237656TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237657TRLO0          XLON 
 
246       566.00           14:42:33         00076237658TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237659TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237660TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237661TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237662TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237663TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237664TRLO0          XLON 
 
75        566.00           14:42:33         00076237665TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237666TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237667TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237668TRLO0          XLON 
 
200       566.00           14:42:33         00076237669TRLO0          XLON 
 
3        566.00           14:42:33         00076237670TRLO0          XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2025 12:47 ET (16:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
