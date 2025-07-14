Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares -2

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 14-Jul-2025 / 17:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 14/07/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 8,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 568.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 566.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 567.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,822,789 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,927,087 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,895,702. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 July 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 14 July 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 567.0000 8,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 4000 568.00 11:11:11 00076232320TRLO0 XLON 8 566.00 14:42:29 00076237608TRLO0 XLON 1010 566.00 14:42:29 00076237609TRLO0 XLON 1010 566.00 14:42:30 00076237610TRLO0 XLON 75 566.00 14:42:30 00076237611TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237612TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237613TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237614TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237615TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237616TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237617TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237618TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237619TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237620TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237621TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237622TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237623TRLO0 XLON 124 566.00 14:42:33 00076237624TRLO0 XLON 13 566.00 14:42:33 00076237625TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237626TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237627TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237628TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237629TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237630TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237631TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237632TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237633TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237634TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237635TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237636TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237637TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237638TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237639TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237640TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237641TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237642TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237643TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237644TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237645TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237646TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237647TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237648TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237649TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237650TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237651TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237652TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237653TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237654TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237655TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237656TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237657TRLO0 XLON 246 566.00 14:42:33 00076237658TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237659TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237660TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237661TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237662TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237663TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237664TRLO0 XLON 75 566.00 14:42:33 00076237665TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237666TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237667TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237668TRLO0 XLON 200 566.00 14:42:33 00076237669TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237670TRLO0 XLON

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares -2-

3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237671TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237672TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237673TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237674TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237675TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237676TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237677TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237678TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237679TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237680TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237681TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237682TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237683TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237684TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237685TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237686TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:42:33 00076237687TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 14:42:33 00076237688TRLO0 XLON 1025 566.00 14:43:21 00076237710TRLO0 XLON

