BloomZ: Harrison Global Holdings Inc. Partners with HYPRCOMMUNITY CO., LTD. to Deliver AI-Driven VTuber Social Platform

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("Harrison Global" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with HYPRCOMMUNITY CO., LTD. ("HYPRCOMMUNITY"), a global content and data company developing a next-generation AI-based social media platform.

HYPRCOMMUNITY's platform features an intuitive SNS interface built around short-form video content. It distinguishes itself from traditional SNS platforms by eliminating conventional search functions with AI-powered content discovery, real-time location-based content curation, and integrated navigation-linked offline commerce capabilities. Under this MoU, Harrison Global will integrate its proprietary audio content and motion capture-based VTuber technology with HYPRCOMMUNITY's patented UI/UX technology and location-based real-time recommendation algorithm to deliver a new genre of immersive, AI avatar-powered social experiences that enable real-time interactive engagement for users on a global scale.

The partnership will accelerate HYPRCOMMUNITY's efforts to expand its platform user base among the global MZ generation in key markets such as the United States, Japan, and China, where SNS engagement is especially high and active. The partnership includes plans for joint business briefings and expansion into Silicon Valley, with the shared goal of reaching over 1 billion global users. For Harrison Global, this partnership presents a valuable opportunity to broaden the distribution capabilities of its affiliated VTubers' content by introducing its unique character-driven, AI-powered experiences to a new social platform, enabling personalized interactions between users and virtual avatars.

Under the MoU, Harrison Global and HYPRCOMMUNITY will collaborate across several key areas with the shared vision of establishing a robust, AI-powered global SNS ecosystem. The areas of cooperation include:

Advancement of global AI-based SNS services

Joint development of location-based recommendation system

Development of AI-powered messengers, advertising feeds, and commerce technology integration

AI-based content creation and distribution

Development of AI-powered immersive real-time social experiences

Joint research and commercialization of emerging AI-based SNS technologies

"As we continue to broaden the reach of our affiliated VTubers' content, HYPRCOMMUNITY's AI-powered SNS platform presents an exciting opportunity for mutual growth," said Harrison Global co-CEO Ryoshin Nakade. "By integrating our expertise in audio content and motion capture-based VTuber technology into their platform, we can actively contribute to their global expansion efforts. In turn, this partnership opens a new channel for our VTubers to engage with existing fans while reaching new international audiences. We look forward to working closely with HYPRCOMMUNITY to deliver innovative, tech-driven social experiences."

"The collaboration with Harrison Global marks a meaningful step in uniting our technology with their unique VTuber content," said HYPRCOMMUNITY CEO Yang Dong Kook. "This partnership represents the first step in bringing together content and data innovation, laying the foundation for the next generation of personalized, AI-powered social experiences. We're excited to work closely with Harrison Global to build an innovative platform that leverages AI and location-based recommendations to deliver a truly unique and immersive social platform."

About Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (formerly BloomZ Inc.) is a holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, operating BloomZ Japan in Japan. BloomZ Japan is engaged in sound production for anime and games, as well as the management, training, and promotion of voice actors and VTubers. In recent years, it has also focused on developing and promoting next-generation entertainment businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

