Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused critical mineral exploration company, announces that, further to its news release of July 7, 2025, it has issued an aggregate of 2,200,000 common shares (each a "Share") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.07 per Share to settle debts owing pursuant to past management, consulting, accounting and other services provided to the Company for a total amount of $154,000 (excluding goods and services tax) (the "Debt Settlements").

Joness Lang, the CEO and a director of the Company, received 1,450,000 Shares through a company he owns and operates; Alnesh Mohan, the CFO of the Company, received 392,857 Shares through a company he owns and operates; and Warwick Smith, the Executive Chair and a director of the Company, received 357,143 Shares through a company he owns and operates.

As a result, the Debt Settlements are considered a related party transaction (as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied upon section 5.5(b) the "Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets" and 5.7(a) the "Fair Market Value Not More than $2,500,000" and exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, under MI 61-101.

The Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlements are subject to a statutory hold period of four months following the closing of the Debt Settlements in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

