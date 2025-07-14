Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") confirms that our July dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on August 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. Cardinal is currently completing its first thermal SAGD project in Southwest Saskatchewan which will further increase the long-term nature of our assets.

