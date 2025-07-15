ADM Tronics Unlimited Inc.: ADM Tronics Reports Fiscal Year 2025

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies, products, and proprietary medical devices, announces results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, loss from operations was approximately 89% less than the previous fiscal year. Revenues for fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 increased approximately 8% as compared to the previous fiscal year. The increase in revenues was due to an increase of $232,469 in engineering services revenue and an increase of $13,544 in electronics manufacturing segment revenue, offset by a reduction of $14,309 in chemical segment revenue.

Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, were $3,197,110 compared to $2,965,406 for the previous fiscal year, an increase of approximately 8%. Gross profit for the March 31, 2025 fiscal year was $1,395,660 or approximately 44% as compared to $1,116,422 or approximately 38% for the previous fiscal year. Operating expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 were $1,489,684, a decrease of approximately 23% from operating expenses of $1,936,318 for the previous fiscal year. Loss from operations of $94,024 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was 89% lower than loss from operations of $819,896 for the previous fiscal year. Net loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was $123,056, as compared to net loss of $877,222 for the previous fiscal year, a reduction of 86%.

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, ADMT devoted substantial research and development resources to development of the medical version of the Sonotron® for use on humans where the need for effective pain treatment without the use of drugs or opioids is very large and unmet. This non-invasive therapy technology utilizes pulsed radio frequency output for the treatment of chronic and acute musculoskeletal pain conditions such as osteoarthritis, tendonitis, and other conditions and diseases. The company plans on pursuing a 510(k) submission to the FDA when the development of the human medical version is completed. The Company commercially introduced the Vet-Sonotron®, a professional veterinary version of this technology for treatment of animals, and is seeking national or regional distributors for sales and marketing to the small animal and equine veterinary markets. See videos:

Complete financial results are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10K at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Net revenues $ 3,197,110 $ 2,965,406 Cost of sales $ 1,801,450 $ 1,848,984 Gross Profit $ 1,395,660 $ 1,116,422 Total operating expenses $ 1,489,684 $ 1,936,318 Loss from operations $ (94,024 ) $ (819,896 ) Total other income (expense) $ (27,532 ) $ (57,326 ) Loss before provision for taxes $ (121,556 ) $ (877,222 ) Total benefit (provision) from income taxes $ 1,500 - Net loss $ (123,056 ) $ (877,222 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 67,588,492 67,588,492

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered and ISO 13485 Certified medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device development and manufacturing services at www.admtronics.com.

Sonotron® - a registered trademark of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.

Contact:

Andre DiMino

andre@admtronics.com

