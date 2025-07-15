

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - beating forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent after adding 1.2 percent in the three months prior.



On an annualized basis, GDP was up 5.2 percent - again topping expectations for 5.0 percent after rising 5.4 percent in the previous quarter.



The bureau also said that industrial production jumped 6.8 percent in June, topping forecasts for 5.6 percent and up from 5.8 percent in May.



Retail sales rose 4.8 percent on year in June, shy of forecasts for 5.2 percent and down from 6.4 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment was up an annual 2.8 percent in June, missing expectations for 3.6 percent and down from 3.7 percent a month earlier.



The jobless rate was 5.0 percent - unchanged and as expected.



House prices were down 3.2 percent on year in June after slumping 3.5 percent in May.



