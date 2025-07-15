Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake it did not already own in Hyperthétis Participations, a company holding a portfolio of 66,000 sqm of gross leasable area (GLA).

These assets, located across five sites in Angers, Brest, Niort, Narbonne and Le Puy, are fully let or in the process of being relet. They host leading food retail brands such as Auchan, Leclerc, Grand Frais, Lidl, and Carrefour, alongside prominent non-food retailers.

This transaction, representing a total investment of €28 million, enables Mercialys to achieve full real estate control over these sites. It also delivers an immediately accretive return, well above the Company's usual investment criteria.

Previously, Hyperthétis Participations was fully consolidated in Mercialys' financial statements. The main accounting impact of this acquisition will be the elimination of minority interests from the income statement.

As part of this transaction, Mercialys was advised by Forvis Mazars on accounting matters and by Archers on legal aspects.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,927 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.2 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.

